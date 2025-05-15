Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $542.30 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 18.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,425. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Petro bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. The trade was a 6.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.