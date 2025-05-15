Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 489,771 First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 489,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.28% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 588.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of LGOV stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

