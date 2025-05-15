Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Koppers worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 20.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 97,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Koppers by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Stock Up 0.9%

KOP stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $628.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Koppers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

