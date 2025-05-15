Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in FOX by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FOX by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

