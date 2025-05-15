Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,562 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 218,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,227,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 863,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 78,284 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of FSM opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $290.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CIBC cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

View Our Latest Report on Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.