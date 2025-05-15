Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $813,000 Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $96,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 2.4%

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $30.67 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

