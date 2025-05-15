Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JXN. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.80.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE JXN opened at $86.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.50. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 310.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,726.96. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,852.68. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

