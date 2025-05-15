Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 99,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 265,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 77,956 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,062.45. This represents a 36.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $204,359.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,227.04. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

