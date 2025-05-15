Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 337,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $98.74 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

