Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $840,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 450.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,671 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

