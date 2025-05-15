Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 111,445 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.45% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $45,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

