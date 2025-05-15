Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stake Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.20% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $46,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

