Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 834,669 Shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 682.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.31% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $48,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 593.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,999,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,667,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,878,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 775,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after acquiring an additional 600,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 743,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,077,000 after acquiring an additional 334,033 shares during the last quarter.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

NYSEARCA PAAA opened at $51.27 on Thursday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24.

About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

