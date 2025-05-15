Bank of America Corp DE Buys 57,166 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,166 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Stantec were worth $42,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stantec by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,559,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Stantec by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 83,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 76,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stantec by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 407,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,965,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 73.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $95.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average is $82.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.1574 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

