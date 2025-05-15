Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.75% of Selective Insurance Group worth $42,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $93,409,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $69,504,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,484,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 828,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after acquiring an additional 110,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $86.54 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.74.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.10). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 41.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SIGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIGI

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $117,705.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,258.76. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.