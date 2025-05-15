Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,567 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Rollins worth $42,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,943. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Rollins Stock Up 0.1%

Rollins stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

