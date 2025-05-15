JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $29.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Rapid7 Stock Down 2.9%

Rapid7 stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,774.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $12,050,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rapid7 by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rapid7 by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

