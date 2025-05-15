EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10,163.6% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 1.3%

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $108.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.31. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $95.91 and a 12 month high of $197.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $442.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.