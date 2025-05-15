Barclays Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $276.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $309.00 to $276.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.72.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $315.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

