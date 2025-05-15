NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NRSN opened at $1.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. ( NASDAQ:NRSN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.47% of NeuroSense Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

