NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:NRSN opened at $1.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.50.
NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
