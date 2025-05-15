EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.