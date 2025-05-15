LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.40 target price (up from $3.20) on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LiqTech International

LiqTech International Trading Up 3.4%

LIQT opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.76% and a negative return on equity of 76.05%. The business had revenue of $4.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in LiqTech International by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,182,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,129 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 207,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.