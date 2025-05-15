EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 494 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter.

IYE stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

