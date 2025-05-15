Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

LGND has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.14.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

LGND stock opened at $105.09 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $77.43 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.84 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 9,510 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.20 per share, with a total value of $1,000,452.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,234 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,816.80. The trade was a 6.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza acquired 1,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.06 per share, for a total transaction of $156,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,603.92. The trade was a 5.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,015,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 642,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 554,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.