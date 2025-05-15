Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 203.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $367.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

