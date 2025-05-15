EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,097,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,539,000 after purchasing an additional 181,706 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,898,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,300,000 after purchasing an additional 193,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,074 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,235,000 after acquiring an additional 73,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of HWC stock opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,983.71. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HWC

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.