Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $20.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,003,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after purchasing an additional 401,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

