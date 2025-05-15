Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Premier alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINC

Premier Trading Down 1.5%

Premier Announces Dividend

NASDAQ PINC opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. Premier has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $249,730.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,354.82. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,119 shares of company stock valued at $464,974. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Premier by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 842,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 464,710 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth $6,414,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 11.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,891,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 292,979 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Premier by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 405,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 289,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $5,275,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

(Get Free Report

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.