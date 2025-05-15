Brokerages Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Target Price at $36.90

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Get PPL alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. PPL has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $39,857.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,668.26. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,859,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,981,760,000 after purchasing an additional 750,033 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,829,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PPL by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,938,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,861,000 after acquiring an additional 472,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,677,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,300,000 after purchasing an additional 500,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in PPL by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,062,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,282 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

(Get Free Report

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.