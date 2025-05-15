Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260,687 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTMI. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 808.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 1.20.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,086.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,859.46. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,657.50. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

