Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $834,000 in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 261,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Perspective Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 549,900.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perspective Therapeutics

In other news, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 22,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $50,375.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,799.99. This trade represents a 45.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Juan Graham purchased 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,546.50. This represents a 1,649.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 115,696 shares of company stock worth $256,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CATX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 15.3%

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Perspective Therapeutics Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

