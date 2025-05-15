HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

HCM stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,483.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

