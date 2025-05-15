Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,128,000 after buying an additional 102,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,648,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after buying an additional 82,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after buying an additional 20,631 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NHI opened at $73.15 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $63.91 and a one year high of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $68.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

