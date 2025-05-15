Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,235 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

Insider Activity

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David M. Chao sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $120,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,370.19. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,903.14. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,398 shares of company stock worth $2,697,422 in the last three months. 11.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNTA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

