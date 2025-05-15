Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 51,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 78,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 893,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 246,379 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 153,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

In other news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,216.75. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

AVNS opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.25 million, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.75 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

