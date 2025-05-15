Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 722,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,858,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,177,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 554,814 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 334,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 285,971 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.75. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

