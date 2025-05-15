iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.39. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. Equities research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.