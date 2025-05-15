Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $105.96. The company has a market cap of $312.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($4.86). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $742.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 60.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 42,483 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

