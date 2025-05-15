Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Kyndryl Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of KD stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kyndryl will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,873,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,434,000 after buying an additional 79,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,408,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,332,000 after buying an additional 6,371,541 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,683,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,434,000 after buying an additional 2,033,549 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,973,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after buying an additional 418,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,346,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after buying an additional 669,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

