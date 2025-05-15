Seamus Mulligan Purchases 100,000 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) Director Seamus Mulligan bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $9,826,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,826,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Seamus Mulligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Seamus Mulligan bought 1,621 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $166,963.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ opened at $106.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

