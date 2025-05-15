John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.86, for a total transaction of $2,794,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,519.38. The trade was a 41.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

TYL opened at $563.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.50 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.05, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 275,511 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

