Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $1,561,700.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Netflix Price Performance
Netflix stock opened at $1,150.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $489.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,164.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $997.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $939.66.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,084.91.
View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.