Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $1,561,700.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Netflix stock opened at $1,150.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $489.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,164.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $997.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $939.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,084.91.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

