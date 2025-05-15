Mary E. Erdoes Sells 14,055 Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 14,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.54, for a total transaction of $3,689,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,410 shares in the company, valued at $159,731,961.40. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA AMJB opened at $30.94 on Thursday. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4752 per share. This is an increase from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 205,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,337,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after acquiring an additional 109,965 shares during the period.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

