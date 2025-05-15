Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Insider Ashley Bacon Sells 5,202 Shares

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total value of $1,365,681.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,449.76. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance

Shares of AMJB stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.4752 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMJB. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 205,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,337,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after acquiring an additional 109,965 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 in the first quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

