Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Insider Ashley Bacon Sells 5,202 Shares

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total value of $1,365,681.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,449.76. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance
Shares of AMJB stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.4752 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
