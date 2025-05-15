Insider Selling: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Insider Sells 51,000 Shares of Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,977,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,270.60. The trade was a 45.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,422,000 after acquiring an additional 984,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $33,047,000. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $24,414,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,329,000 after acquiring an additional 512,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 32.1% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,829,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,441,000 after acquiring an additional 444,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.