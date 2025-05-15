Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Sells $8,412,000.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $734.28 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $580.88 and its 200 day moving average is $620.13. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.