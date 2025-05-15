NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVCR stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.73.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $154.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

