Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $9.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.09.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Compass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Compass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Compass from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Compass from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.
Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 2.80. Compass has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
