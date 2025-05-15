Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price at $42.10

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.10.
CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Comcast Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.56 on Friday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.