Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price at $42.10

Posted by on May 15th, 2025

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.10.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.56 on Friday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.