Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price at $42.10

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.10.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Comcast alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comcast Stock Down 0.7%

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.56 on Friday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.