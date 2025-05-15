Park National (NYSE:PRK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Park National alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park National

Park National Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park National

NYSE:PRK opened at $168.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.17. Park National has a 1-year low of $131.93 and a 1-year high of $207.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Park National by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park National by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Park National by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.